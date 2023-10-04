Reena Kapoor, from Star Bharat’s ‘Aashao Ka Savera..Dheere Dheere Se’, is set to astound audience with her character transformation for the upcoming track

MUMBAI: Reena Kapoor's outstanding presentation on Star Bharat's "Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere" Se has captured the attention of people. The narrative emphasises the difficulties faced by individual women, particularly widows who struggle to forge their own identities in society following the passing of their husbands. Reena Kapoor will surprise as she unveils her character makeover for the forthcoming track in Star Bharat's "Aashao Ka Savera..Dheere Dheere Se."

She says” My character as ‘Bhawana,’ started off as a very calm, vulnerable, and soft-spoken character who was required to adhere to patriarchal society's norms imposed by her family. She was also frequently ignored and excluded from family simply because she is a widow, which caused her to change and eventually decide to stand up for herself while adamantly conveying a powerful message to the audience that one needs to be their own hero as your happiness is in your own hands.

Fans are captivated by the current plot of the show, Raghav’s tactics work as 'Bhawana' follows Raghav’s advice and slowly their friendship grows strong where Raghav gradually develops feelings for her. The audience will witness a lots of drama in the upcoming track where they will get to see a new side of 'Bhawana' and her affirmations

