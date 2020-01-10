Regiment Diaries returns on EPIC channel

MUMBAI: EPIC Channel, the only India-centric Hindi language infotainment channel is back with a new season of its hugely popular series - ‘Regiment Diaries’.

Shot in the regimental centres of the Indian Army, and celebrating the legacy of infantry regiments, the series takes the viewers on an immersive journey into the training and lives of real soldiers. After profiling 13 regiments in the first season, the second season profiles the Parachute Regiment, Kumaon Regiment, Bihar Regiment, Mahar Regiment, Gorkha Regiment, and the Jammu & Kashmir Rifles.



The show will air every Thursday from 9th January 2020 at 10:00 p.m. with a repeat telecast every Friday at 5:00 p.m. Viewers can also catch up on the episodes immediately after the telecast on channel’s premium video-on-demand service EPIC On. The series is sponsored by India’s most renowned and oldest life insurance planner - Life Insurance Corporation, popularly known as LIC.



Commenting on series launch and special offering, Tasneem Lokhandwala, Head – Content & Programming, EPIC Channel said, “The Indian Army is more than just a pillar of modern India, it is a way of life and through Regiment Diaries, we endeavor to celebrate this legacy. It remains one of our most loved and watched shows and we are honoured to bring stories of these real-life superheroes to the viewers.”



Samar Khan, Chief Operating Officer, Juggernaut Productions added, “Working in the Indian Armed Forces is one of the most respected professions in the country. They put their lives at risk to keep us safe. Each story is unique and will move one to tears as you discover the sacrifices made by the men in uniform. However, you’ll always see them happy and proud, without a single complaint. For them, it’s a journey of friendships, patriotism and will to serve the nation. It is our honour to bring these stories to our viewers.”



Season one of the TV series took viewers through thirteen army regimental centers where soldiers – both serving and retired, shared their life experiences from times of peace and war. Earlier, season one showcased stories from Jat Regiment, Madras Regiment, The Grenadiers, Mechanised Infantry, Madras Engineers Group, Brigade Of The Guards, Rajputana Rifles, The Garhwal Rifles, Dogra Regiment, Punjab Regiment, Maratha Light Infantry, Sikh Regiment, and Rajput Regiment. Regiment Diaries Season One is available on EPIC On, EPIC Channel's OTT offering, and also available on leading OTT platform – Netflix, along with other EPIC original series like ‘Stories by Rabindranath Tagore’.



EPIC Channel is available across the operators Tata Sky, Airtel TV, Dish TV, Sun TV, and streams live on its OTT platform EPIC On; as also on SonyLIV, and MX Player. EPIC On the smartphone app is available across iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV and MI TV.