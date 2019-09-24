Rehaan Roy is excited about playing Lord Ram on screen

MUMBAI: Actor Rehaan Roy, who is currently juggling between TV shows Bahu Begum and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, will be playing the role of Lord Ram in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

On the experience, Rehaan says, 'As an actor, I always look for opportunities to play different characters. It feels great when you get to play them in one single show. In the upcoming episodes of GTNHP, we are going to show a Ram-Leela in which I will play the character of Ram. The episode is going to be really dramatic. As a kid, I have played Ram, but professionally, this is my debut as Ram.'

Rehaan, who is known for his fitness and physique, is getting a lot of compliments for his look as Lord Ram. When asked about this, he adds, 'Everyone, right from my creative and my writers to my director, co-actors, and even my Instagram followers, complimented me I think Ram can also have abs.There’s nothing wrong in it as long as it’s a Ram-Leela.'

The actor never misses his workouts and currently flaunts six packs. For Rehaan, a fit and healthy body is the best fashion statement.