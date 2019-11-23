News

Rehaan Roy reprimanded for lying by production team of Guddan?

23 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Recent media reports state that all is not well between actor Rehaan Roy and the production unit of Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The actor was recently reprimanded by the production team for spinning lies.

Supposedly, Rehaan, who is shooting for Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Bahu Begum, used to leave early from the sets of Guddan on the pretext of shooting for Bahu Begum. Recently, the production unit of Guddan learned that he has been lying about his schedule.

They warned him in front of everyone.

However, the actor has denied the news and called the rumours baseless.

Stay tuned for more updates.

