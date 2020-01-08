Reliance Big Synergy’s 2 Fiction Series to Premiere on New Regional GECchannel Zee Punjabi

MUMBAI: Heer Ranjha & Kamli Ishq Di slated to air from January 13th Mumbai, January 08, 2020: Anil D. Ambani led RelianceBig Synergy continues to strengthen its fiction content offering with two new Punjabi language Prime Time dailies slated to premiere onto-be-launched Zee Punjabi from 13th January.

About the 2 Fiction Series:

1.HeerRanjha, Mon-Fri, 8:30 PM: An epic love saga of Heer and her lover Ranjha. Heer is being played Sara Gurpal while Amaninder Pal Singh as Ranjha makes his television debut.

2.Kamli IshqDi, Mon-Fri, 7:30 PM: The story is about a young man Veer, acted by JashnKohli who wants to become a soldier and Mahi’s, acted by Sehar, unabashed love for him; a perfect blend of patriotism and romance.

Speaking on the company’s growth strategy, Rajiv Bakshi, CEO, Reliance Big Synergy, said “We are in the strongest position to develop and produce the finest range of fiction and non-fiction shows for our clients in both TV and OTT industries. We are both gratified and proud of the confidence the Zee Group has bestowed to give Reliance BigSynergy two prime time fiction shows for their new channel launch –Zee Punjabi. We are committed to develop and produce differentiated content, both fiction and non-fiction, in multiple regional languages besides our biggest strength Hindi market and entertain the audience across India.”

Speaking on the partnership and foray in Punjab, Amit Shah, Cluster Head North, West & Premium Channels, ZEEL said, “Punjab fits perfectly inZEE's philosophy of offering authentic and culturally intrinsic content to its viewers. The shows are inspired by the rich culture and traditions of the historic land of Punjab, and the viewers will surely connect with the characters and find the stories relatable.

We are glad that Reliance BigSynergy is a partner in this journey" Reliance Big Synergy has in the past years entertained millions of Indians through the highest-rated and breakthrough non-fiction shows including KBC, Dus Ka Dum, India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and more, has now moved full strength in fiction vertical as well with its range of fiction shows in both Hindi and regional languages.

Simmi Karna, VP Content, Reliance Big Synergy said, “We are super excited to launch two exciting prime time fiction shows for Zee Punjabi. Heer Ranjha is an iconic love story that will leave the audience enthralled. KamliIshq Di is another enchanting story and with its patriotic backdrop it will have an immediate connect with Punjab’s audience.”