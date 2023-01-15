Reliance Entertainment to release Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' on Feb 10

Reliance Entertainment will release 'The Fabelmans', which just won the Golden Globes for Best Picture and Best Director for the legendary Steven Spielberg, across India on February 10.
Reliance Entertainment to release Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' on Feb 10

MUMBAI: Reliance Entertainment will release 'The Fabelmans', which just won the Golden Globes for Best Picture and Best Director for the legendary Steven Spielberg, across India on February 10.

A deeply personal portrait of a 20th-century American childhood, Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that shaped the filmmaker's life and career.

A universal coming-of-age story about an isolated young man's pursuit of his dreams, the film is an exploration of love, artistic ambition, sacrifice and the moments of discovery that allow us to see the truth about ourselves, and our parents, with clarity and compassion.

"Most of my movies have been a reflection of things that happened to me in my formative years," Spielberg says. "Everything that a filmmaker puts him or herself into, even if it's somebody else's script, your life is going to come spilling out onto celluloid, whether you like it or not. It just happens."

He adds: "But with 'The Fabelmans', it wasn't about the metaphor; it was about the memory."

'The Fabelmans' is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner ('Angels in America', 'Caroline, or Change'), who has earned Oscar nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg's 'Lincoln' and 'Munich'. The film is produced by Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

Dhruv Sinha, Head of International Businesses, Reliance Entertainment, says: "We, at Reliance Entertainment, are extremely proud of our long-lasting and fruitful partnership with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. This association has borne fruit with films like 'The Help', 'War Horse', 'Lincoln', 'Bridge of Spies', 'The Post', 'Green Book' and '1917' winning accolades at the Oscars and Golden Globes."

The film stars Gabriel LaBelle ('The Predator') as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman; four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams ('Manchester by the Sea', 'My Week with Marilyn') as his artistic mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano ('The Batman', 'There Will Be Blood') as his successful, scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen ('Steve Jobs', 'An American Pickle') as Bennie Loewy, Burt's best friend and honorary 'uncle' to the Fabelman children; and Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch ('Uncut Gems', 'Ordinary People') as Mitzi's Uncle Boris.

The music is by five-time Academy Award winner John Williams ('Schindler's List', 'Jaws'). 'The Fabelmans' is edited by three-time Academy Award winner Michael Kahn ('Saving Private Ryan', 'Schindler's List') and Sarah Broshar ('West Side Story', 'The Post'). The film's director of photography is two-time Academy Award winner Janusz Kaminski ('Schindler's List', 'Saving Private Ryan').

The Fabelmans will hit cinemas across India on February 10, 2023.

SOURCE: IANS

