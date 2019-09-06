News

Religion no bar for Hina Khan!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Sep 2019 08:10 PM

MUMBAI: Actors are bound to become popular because of the hard work they put in. But then there are some who are not only loved on screen but off screen too.

That is largely the result of the right kind of attitude and rational thinking.

Hina Khan is one actress who has proved that she is a versatile artist who can pull off any look with elan. We admire many things about Hina. From her fitness to how she lives a disciplined life, there are things to learn from  her. Be it Eid, Diwali, or Holi, Hina celebrates every festival and believes that one doesn't need to be of a particular religion only to celebrate any festival, especially in a multicultural country like India.

The actress performs the Ramadan prayers and celebrates other festivals also, giving a strong message that she is an Indian first. Religion is no bar for Hina, and she believes that each festival has its own charm.

Take a look at her seeking Lord Ganesh's blessings at the very famous Lalbaug.


Way to go, Hina! 

Tags > Rocky Jaiswal, Hina Khan, screen but off screen, Komolika, Prerna, Mohini, Nivedita, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Shubhaavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar

past seven days