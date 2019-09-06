Religion no bar for Hina Khan!

MUMBAI: Actors are bound to become popular because of the hard work they put in. But then there are some who are not only loved on screen but off screen too.



That is largely the result of the right kind of attitude and rational thinking.



Hina Khan is one actress who has proved that she is a versatile artist who can pull off any look with elan. We admire many things about Hina. From her fitness to how she lives a disciplined life, there are things to learn from her. Be it Eid, Diwali, or Holi, Hina celebrates every festival and believes that one doesn't need to be of a particular religion only to celebrate any festival, especially in a multicultural country like India.



The actress performs the Ramadan prayers and celebrates other festivals also, giving a strong message that she is an Indian first. Religion is no bar for Hina, and she believes that each festival has its own charm.



Take a look at her seeking Lord Ganesh's blessings at the very famous Lalbaug.



Way to go, Hina!