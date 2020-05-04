Relive the magic of Hindi Cinema’s prince of hearts as Zee Cinema pays a tribute to Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: ‘Ek Deewana Tha…Kya Umar, Kya Sama, Kya Zamana Thaaaaa’. Bollywood’s evergreen ‘deewana’ and ‘lover boy’, Rishi Kapoor will always have a special place in our hearts. While the legendary actor may not be present with us today but his magnetic charm, his unmatchable talent and his remarkable versatility will be cherished forever. Honouring Hindi Cinema’s prince of hearts, Zee Cinema will showcase some of his finest performances with a special line up called ‘Ek Deewana Tha - A tribute to Rishi Kapoor’ on 7th and 8th May from 9 am onwards.

Touted as Bollywood’s first ‘chocolate boy’, Rishi Kapoor has always left the audience speechless with his soul stirring performances. No matter what the role was, the realism he infused into his performance always made us fall in love with him every single time. From starting out as a chocolate boy of the industry to reinventing himself with various roles, his body of work is truly commendable making his legacy in Bollywood legendary.

Being the trend setter of Bollywood romance, he taught the entire nation how to love, be it the chocolate boy in the iconic love story ‘Bobby’ or the unconventional lover ‘Devdhar’ in ‘Prem Rog’, or the unforgettable deewana ‘Monty’ in the classic cult thriller ‘Karz’. With every role, the legend had set himself as a distinctive actor and made his presence felt large in the industry.

Let’s relive the magic of the legendary actor with some of his iconic movies that only he could beautifully pull off.

‘Mein shayar toh nahin, magar aye haseen jabse dekha maine tujhko mujhko shayari aa gayi’. Just like this heart-warming song, actor Rishi Kapoor will always have a special place in everybody’s hearts. And, WE will continue to be a ‘shaayar’ for the most loved ‘Chintu ji’ because it may be an end of an era but not the end of the memories.

