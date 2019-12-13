News

Remix will always remain close to my heart: Sourabh Raaj Jain

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2019 06:41 PM

MUMBAI: Sourabh Raaj Jain became popular with mythological series and now he has got a chance to be a part of Patiala Babes.

Speaking about the same, he mentioned that he has experimented all genres but Remix is one show which will remain close to his heart. He also mentioned that the connect with youth shows is very different and hence when Patiala Babes happened, how he felt that all is in place.

The Mahabharat actor was last seen with his wife in the dance-based show Nach Baliye. 

(Credit: Latestly)

