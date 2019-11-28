Remo Dsouza celebrates his daughter's birthday on the sets of Dance+5

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Dance+5 has been enthralling audiences all over with it's unbelievable dance talent. Dancers from all over the country are showcasing their 'Undekha, Unsuna' Dancing prowess on one of the country's most favorite dancing reality shows. Along with Punit & Dharmesh, 2 new captains have become a part of this show in it's 5th edition - Suresh & Karishma.



On the recent shoot of Dance+5, the studio audiences were in for a happy surprise. One of the contestants Sanchita who hails from Kolkata has impressed everyone with her brilliant dancing skills. Her mother had narrated a heart-wrenching story of how her child has never been accepted in the family as she is a girl. Reacting to her story, Super judge Remo had said earlier, that if he ever had a daughter she would be like Sanchita.



Incidentally it was Sanchita's birthday and Remo had secretly planned a surprise celebration for her! Remo presented Sanchita with a life sized pink teddy bear! In addition to this a lovely cake was wheeled in and as Sanchita cut the cake for everyone on sets, Remo introduced her to the international dancers - Les Twins as his daughter! Les Twins were present on Dance+5 as special guests.



It was indeed an emotional and happy moment on the sets of Dance + 5