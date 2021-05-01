Remo D’Souza, who’s a fan of Contestant Sprihaa, takes a selfie with her on Super Dancer - Chapter 4

MUMBAI: Super Dancer has been a front-runner ever since its inception in keeping the audience intrigued with remarkable dance performances every season. Keeping up with the tradition, Super Dancer - Chapter 4’s every episode promises to double the excitement with exceptional dance performances and mind-blowing choreography. This weekend, Farah Khan and Remo D’Souza will grace the show as guest judges alongside Geeta Kapur and witness the contestants showcase ‘no prop challenge’ performances.

Amidst all the fabulous performances, Sprihaa from Morigaon, Assam, stole the judges’ hearts with her extraordinary moves and dance performance on the song, ‘Yeh Haseen Vadiyan’ with super guru Sanam Johar. Immediately after the performance, Farah Khan gave her a standing ovation and said, “Every time I have come on Super Dancer, I have witnessed something which I have never witnessed before. We have been on several reality shows, and yet I think Sprihaa was Nayab (something which is rarely found).” She further added, “Main aapke gaon ke logo ko thank you bolna chahungi, jinhone hame ek hira diya hai.”

Remo D’Souza said, “Pehle audition se hi main aapka fan hogaaya tha Sprihaa. The way you performed today was so beautiful. You have great flexibility, and the dance act was outstanding. Sanam and Sprihaa’s combination is amazing, both your dance style is the same.” After sharing his thoughts, Remo D’Souza could not resist and asked if he could take a selfie with Sprihaa. He went up to the stage, took a selfie with Sprihaa and said, “Sprihaa, aap jab badi ho jayengi, aur jab bahut badi star bhi ban jayengi na, ye selfie mere pas rahega.” he further added. He also praised choreographer Sanam Johar, who has been a student to Remo D’Souza.

Later, on the show, Geeta Maa asked Remo to showcase his super move in front of the contestants, and the contestants gave in their best to replicate the same.

Watch Super Dancer - Chapter 4, every Saturday-Sunday at 8:00 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television