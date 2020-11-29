Remo D'Souza: Feel compassionate for strugglers because I've been there

MUMBAI: Choreographer Remo D'Souza says he feels compassionate towards struggling artistes because he has been there and faced everything in the initial part of his career.

"I feel more compassionate for budding talents and strugglers because I have been there, know exactly how it feels as a talented youngster without the right opportunity or a series of rejections. With years of hard work and appreciation I have created my space, so I am quite focused on giving chance to new talent. I started doing that with dancers but then I realised that songs are an integral part of our dance, and budding singers also face the same struggle as dancers and choreographers," Remo told IANS.

He recently appeared in the music video of the song, Log kya kahenge, and he says his effort in front of the camera is all about promoting budding singers.

"I want to encourage singers now. The song in the video 'Log kya kahenge' is a result of that," he said, adding: "Abhinav (Shekhar) is a very talented singer and rapper. This was the first time I was appearing in a dance video before the camera as a dancer because usually I am a choreographer all my life and I make people dance!"

The song is written and sung by Abhinav Shekhar who also appeared in the video.

So, how was the shift, from behind the camera to facing it? "Initially it was weird. Rahul Shetty worked on it, and I followed his instruction on dance. Rahul has trained under me and now he is choreographing for me. It is a proud moment for me as a mentor. Eventually, I also want to work with new actors," Remo signed off.