Remo D'Souza shares a hilarious video about his wife snooping over his phone; check out!  

MUMBAI: Remo D'Souza likes to share fun stuff on his social media account. The Super Dancer 4 judge recently shared a video with his wife, Lizelle and many husbands would find his caption relatable.

In the video, Remo is seen showing something casually to his wife but she takes the phone away from him to check out other things as well. This makes him panic and he leaves.

Remo captioned the video as, "When you want to show your wife something and she actually wants to see everything in your phone." It has left several of his followers in splits.

The video has been shot in jest as Remo actually considers his wife his 'biggest support'. She stood rock solid by his side when he suffered a heart attack in December.

Currently, the popular choreographer has briefly replaced Anurag Basu and Shilpa Shetty on the reality show, Super Dancer. He is quite enjoying his stint as the contestants leave him bowled over.

In fact, during the shoot of an episode recently, Remo couldn't stop raving about Sanchit Chanana's performance. He also gave him a challenge to perform solo on Bezubaan which he did.

Remo then told him, "What you do has the ability to become a cult. People will start following it. It will become ‘Sanchit style'."

