Remo reveals that super talented contestant Monark can create world record on Dance+5

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s dance reality show Dance + 5 has been enthralling its viewers with an array of powerful power-packed performances, keeping the audience hooked to their television screens. With the finale coming closer and the contenders dancing their way to winning the trophy of Dance + 5, the contestants have now raised the competition level a notch higher by presenting enigmatic performances each week. From innovatively using props to performing their best acts, the participants are leaving no stone unturned to maintain perfection in their performances every week.

While all the contestants had presented mindboggling acts, one such contestant's performance especially made a special mark in the eyes of the judges and the celebrity guests. Monark, who is popularly known for offering extraordinary yet unique performances, stunned the audience by performing dance stunts from a height of 17-18 feet to the song 'Malhari'.

Interestingly, Remo D’Souza not only complimented Monark for his fabulous act but made a captivating revelation on the sets of the show. He mentioned how he was thoroughly surprised by Monark’s stunts and felt the super talented contestant could create a world record in the future.