Renowned Actress Shalini Mahal Joins the Stellar Cast of Kundali Bhagya

Shalini Mahal

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular primetime show Kundali Bhagya, has been keeping its audiences hooked on to their television screens ever since its inception. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Anjum Fakih(Shrishti) Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) and Baseer Ali (as Shaurya). This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. In the recent episodes, Karan suspects a connection between Rajveer and Shrishti as she answered Rajveer's call. Meanwhile, Nidhi is planning to kill Preeta, so that she doesn't return in Karan's life.

Adding to the anticipations around the show, viewers witnessed the entry of the versatile actress Shalini Mahal as Palki's sister Shanaya. Shalini was last seen on Zee TV in 2021, she played pivotal roles in popular shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Meet: Badlegi Duniya ki Reet. Her character Shanaya in Kundali Bhagya is an experienced fashion designer, who is recognized for her cheerful and pragmatic outlook toward life.

Shalini Mahal said, "Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and being a part of it, is a huge honor in itself. Working with the incredible cast and crew of the show is an enriching experience. The camaraderie we share off-screen reflects on-screen, adding a depth to our performances. I extend my gratitude to Ekta Ma'am for entrusting me with this character. Personally, I feel it is a challenge to enter an ongoing show and make your own space, especially in the viewers’ heart. But, I will definitely give my 100%, and hope that the audience enjoys watching me once again in this new and refreshing avatar." 
With Shalini's vibrant energy and talent, fans can expect a captivating portrayal of Shanaya Khurana, bringing in loads of twists and turns for the viewers to watch. 

Tune in to Kundali Bhagya every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV

