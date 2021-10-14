Renowned music composer and singer Anu Malik will be seen as the special guest on Zee Comedy Show over the weekend

MUMBAI: Even as the pandemic continues to cast its shadow of stress, Zee TV is attempting to lighten up the country's collective mood by offering its viewers an escape from all the stress via the route of rib-tickling comedy through its popular reality show, Zee Comedy Show. While the show has helped every Indian family unwind on their couch with some of India's top comedians making them LOL their stress away, this weekend, we will see ace musician Anu Malik entertain us with some interesting anecdotes as he appears as a special guest on the show. While his enigmatic personality and his dhamakedaar songs are all set to mesmerise the audience, it will be the ten comedians of Zee Comedy Show who will come together as Team Hasaayenge to make each one of us laugh out loud!

While the hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions and comments of our Laughing Buddha Farah Khan left everyone in splits during the shoot, it was Farah Khan and Anu Malik’s candid confessions that left everyone surprised. After some really entertaining acts, Dr Sanket Bhosale in his Sanjay Dutt avatar took over the stage and kickstarted his Baba Ka DarBar chat show with Farah Khan and Anu Malik as his special guests. In fact, he made them spill out some interesting secrets just after he asked Farah Khan and Anu Malik about the real reason behind why they’ve not collaborated again after Main Hoon Na. Responding to Sanket, the director and the music composer made some unexpected comments that left everyone stunned.

Farah Khan revealed, “Main Hoon Na’s music was so good that after the movie, I didn’t know how we both could top that up. However, we have worked together on several reality shows together, and we continue to share a great bond.”

Anu Malik, on the other hand, mentioned, “I really think Farah is a wonderful filmmaker and I respect her. If she took me for a film, she must have thought about it and after that, she took the decision of having me on board for composing the music of Main Hoon Na. When she decided not to take me for a movie, she must have thought about all aspects too. My love and respect for her will always be the same.”

While Anu Malik and Farah Khan’s candid confession and the singer's surprise performance will grab your attention, you cannot miss the comic acts by all the artists of the Zee Comedy Show during this weekend’s episode.

