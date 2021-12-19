Replay: Pankit Thakker wants to work with Ekta Kapoor again

MUMBAI: Actor Pankit Thakker, who started his career in 2001 with Ekta Kapoor's serial 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii' as the protagonist, wishes to work with the TV czarina again.

He says: "All that I am today is because Ekta Kapoor noticed me and gave me a chance to start my career as a hero, and I hope to work with Ekta in one of her shows in the coming future. In all the roles I have played till date, I have been able to achieve acclaim and appreciation as an actor, and I am thankful to all the producers I have worked with who have all given me diverse roles and trusted my abilities to perform them.

"It's part of our job to work hard on a character, As an artiste, you are constantly looking at things that can inspire you, and challenge you to inhabit the skills of a character."

Pankit was previously seen in TV show 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha', says: "As an audience, you want a strong story, and meaningful content. They don't want to watch something that doesn't make any sense to them. Like in my last show I got the opportunity to play a very strong and challenging role which got good feedback. I'm thankful to the makers, Sonali and Amir Jaffar. Also I felt at home while working with them. I always love to collaborate and work with new people and new teams."

Pankit is known for featuring in shows like 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' and 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant'.

SOURCE : IANS