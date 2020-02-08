Respect every being around you irrespective of religion, caste and creed as we all come from the same root: Sehban Azim

MUMBAI: Sehban Azim is one actor who has gained an impressive fan following in the industry.

He looks dapper in all what he wears on television and off screen and more than that his deft of acting is commendable too. People love watching him and knowing more about his thoughts, what are his likes

and dislikes. Currently seen as Malhar in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta, the audience loves his chemistry with Reem Shaikh. Moreover, all the off-screen fun moments are also cherished by their fans and it is a

visual delight to see him engage in fun banters.

He is also friends with most of the people from the industry, particularly Jennifer Winget who sees to be his BFF!

Sehban is also quite philosophical in nature and it is evident from the various social media posts he shares with quotes from various places on life. Recently, the man took to Instagram to pass on a

message to all those people who believe in caste, creed and give religion more importance than humanity. He wrote: I've been told that Maa Saraswati represents intelligence, consciousness, cosmic

knowledge, creativity, education, enlightenment, power, and "divine knowledge." She is a female (energy) side to Great Spirit. As I stand here to seek knowledge and consciousness, it just struck to me that apparently The first verses of the Holy Quran is about knowledge, it begins with the word: Read/Recite (IQRA). “Read in the name of thy Lord who created; [He] created the human being from blood clot. Read in the name of thy Lord who taught by the pen: [He] taught the human being what he did not know." Coincidence? maybe, Maybe not... the idea to share it right now is to respect every being around you irrespective of religion, caste and creed as we all come from the same root...

Take a look: