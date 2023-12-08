Rest in Peace! Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passes away at 68

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande breathed his last on Saturday, August 12. He had been unwell for several months. He was 68. The reason for his death is still unknown.

Also read - Amazing! Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain’s luxurious lifestyle will leave you stunned

The last rites will be held in Oshiwara Crematorium on August 13 at 11 am. However, no announcements have been made from either Ankita or her husband Vicky Jain.

Also read - Ankita Lokhande all set for an exciting time ahead, says husband Vicky Jain

The actress took to her Instagram handle to wish her father on Father's Day along with a long note. ''Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. i hv seen u struggling for many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children doesn’t .. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.. I remember when I started my journey in mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happened no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams.. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa .. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever. Happy Father’s Day paa @skl644494. Your Rajarajeshwari,'' she wrote.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India TV

