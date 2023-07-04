Rest in peace! Diya Aur Baati Hum star Anas Rashid's father passes away

Anas Rashid, one of the most loved actors on the small screen, has announced the tragic passing of his father, Muhammad Rashid. The news was shared by Anas on his social media account, where he also expressed his grief and mourned the loss of his father.
Diya Aur Baati

Since then, the outpouring of condolences for Anas and his family has been immense.

Also read -  Did you know Anas Rashid and THIS actor from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya are related?

Anas shared a few photographs of his father on his Instagram account and mourned his sad demise. Check out his post below -

The news has been met with an outpouring of grief and support from the public. Anas Rashid's followers and fans have come together to offer their support.

Anas Rashid made his TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's hit Star Plus show Kahiin Toh Hoga in 2006. After playing another pivotal role in Sanjeeda Sheikh's Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, he bagged his first lead role in Star Plus' Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan.

The passing of Muhammad Rashid is a tragic loss for the Rashid family, and our thoughts and condolences are with them during this difficult time. We hope that the family find solace in their memories of Muhammad Rashid. May his soul rest in peace!

Also read -  Anas reveals 5 things in the family that Sooraj’s spirit is upset about

