Revealed: Aly Goni's HIDDEN talent

MUMBAI: LAly Goni is an Indian television actor. He is primarily known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Romi Bhalla. The actor came into limelight through MTV’s famous reality show named Splitsvilla. He has a huge fan following.

Initially, Aly was dating Natasa. The couple parted ways in a matter of a few weeks. They were seen together in Nach Baliye 9. Aly was linked with his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee last year, but Krishna said that they were just friends.

Fans are aware that Aly loves to sing and that his favourite singers are Ghulam Ali, Mehandi Hassan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

They posted a video in which Aly is singing Lambi Judai.

