News

Revealed: Aly Goni's HIDDEN talent

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Dec 2019 07:24 PM

MUMBAI: LAly Goni is an Indian television actor. He is primarily known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Romi Bhalla. The actor came into limelight through MTV’s famous reality show named Splitsvilla. He has a huge fan following.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Initially, Aly was dating Natasa. The couple parted ways in a matter of a few weeks. They were seen together in Nach Baliye 9. Aly was linked with his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee last year, but Krishna said that they were just friends.

Fans are aware that Aly loves to sing and that his favourite singers are Ghulam Ali, Mehandi Hassan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

They posted a video in which Aly is singing Lambi Judai.

Have a look.

Tags > Aly Goni, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Romi Bhalla, Krishna Mukherjee, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days