Revealed! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly gets nostalgic about her wedding that took place in just 15 minutes

Rupali Ganguly is a television actress who is currently winning hearts with her daily show Anupamaa aired on Star Plus

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 11:24
Revealed! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly gets nostalgic about her wedding that took place in just 15 minutes

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved actresses of television. She never fails to impress the audience with her acting skills and has been a household name with her lead character in Star Plus’ daily show Anupamaa. Recently the actress got nostalgic about her wedding and recalled her rushed marriage with husband Ashwin that took place just in 15 minutes. Yes, you heard it right!

Also Read: Wow! Check out the aesthetic interiors and scenic views of Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly

Narrating how she got married, Rupali said, “My wedding was quite an unconventional one. I had waited for my husband for 12 years. He came on February 4th and said ‘parso shaadi kar lete hai’. I was doing a daily soap and asked for two days leave. We told the parents. I was very upset that no wedding rituals would take place. I applied mehendi till shoulders. My mehendi went on till 4am and along with it haldi rituals also took place. There was no time.”

Also Read: Surprising! From Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi Prakash, check out the first salaries of your favourite TV stars

“On 6th February, the registrar was to come. I went and bought my wedding sari in the morning. My husband came in a Hawaiian shirt and jeans to get married. My father told me 15 minutes before that he wants to do kanyadaan. There was no pandit. Somehow, we got hold of a pandit, who turned out to be busier than me. The pandit rushed down and started reciting mantras. So, my wedding took place in 15 mins and mehendi in 4 hours. But I have got one gem of a husband.”

 

Television Rupali Ganguly Mika Di Votti Mika Singh Anupamaa Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai Sanjivani Parvarrish Bigg Boss TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 11:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Pathetic! Pakhi’s actions shocks Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis....
Shocking! Netizens call Ranveer Singh a porn star for his latest naked photoshoot; check out the comments below
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the Bollywood industry. With his...
Tit-for-Tat! Akshay Kumar’s sassy reply to the trolls slamming him of working with young actresses is unmissable
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming release Raksha Bandhan helmed by Anand L. Rai....
Must Read! Everything you need to know about Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani’s ex-girlfriend Roshina Delavari
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly town. Also read: ...
Huge Drama! Adil Khan’s ex-girlfriend slams Rakhi Sawant for her recent tiff and patch-up at the airport
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant keeps making headlines almost every other day. The entertainer recently had a lover’s tiff after...
BABIES DAY OUT! Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair are the cutest babies from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from your favourite show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Also...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Netizens call Ranveer Singh a porn star for his latest naked photoshoot; check out the comments below
Shocking! Netizens call Ranveer Singh a porn star for his latest naked photoshoot; check out the comments below
Latest Video