Revealed! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly gets nostalgic about her wedding that took place in just 15 minutes

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved actresses of television. She never fails to impress the audience with her acting skills and has been a household name with her lead character in Star Plus’ daily show Anupamaa. Recently the actress got nostalgic about her wedding and recalled her rushed marriage with husband Ashwin that took place just in 15 minutes. Yes, you heard it right!

Narrating how she got married, Rupali said, “My wedding was quite an unconventional one. I had waited for my husband for 12 years. He came on February 4th and said ‘parso shaadi kar lete hai’. I was doing a daily soap and asked for two days leave. We told the parents. I was very upset that no wedding rituals would take place. I applied mehendi till shoulders. My mehendi went on till 4am and along with it haldi rituals also took place. There was no time.”

“On 6th February, the registrar was to come. I went and bought my wedding sari in the morning. My husband came in a Hawaiian shirt and jeans to get married. My father told me 15 minutes before that he wants to do kanyadaan. There was no pandit. Somehow, we got hold of a pandit, who turned out to be busier than me. The pandit rushed down and started reciting mantras. So, my wedding took place in 15 mins and mehendi in 4 hours. But I have got one gem of a husband.”