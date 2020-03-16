Revealed! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly opens up on why she decided to quit her successful career midway

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most successful television actresses and is currently ruling the hearts with her challenging role in Star Plus daily show Anupamaa

Revealed! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly opens up on why she decided to quit her successful career midway

MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly needs no introduction, thanks to her outstanding performance in the show ‘Anupamaa’ which has been ruling all TRP charts. Ganguly is also widely known for her stint in ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ which earned her a household name. However, she took a long break just when she was at the peak of her career.

She stayed away from the industry and limelight for many years. In an interview, Rupali revealed the reason why she decided to leave her career midway.

She once said that she faced fertility complications because of her major thyroid issues. There was a time when she was told that she would not be able to conceive. And in such a situation, the birth of her son was nothing less than a blessing for her.

The actress also revealed that she gave birth to her son after a lot of difficulties and that if 'Anupamma' would not be offered to her then, she would have been on a longer break.

Interestingly, Rupali Ganguly is once again at the pinnacle of her career owing to her brilliant portrayal of a housewife and a mother on ‘Anupamma.’


