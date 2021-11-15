Revealed! Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s friend opens up on whether he is dating Yogita Bihani outside the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing new twists and revelations with every passing day. TejRan fans have been happy to see the blooming romance between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

However, things took a turn when rumours began doing the rounds that the actor is already dating Yogita Bihani outside the house. A friend is now breaking her silence and reacting to reports that he’s fooling Tejasswi Prakash.

Recently, pictures of Karan with his Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Yogita began doing the rounds. Reports stated that she’s already his partner outside the house. Soon, there were allegations that he was with Tejasswi inside the Bigg Boss 15 house only for the game!

Now, Karan's friend Roshni took to Twitter and clarified things. She began mentioning how the news is bothering his parents, who are also watching Bigg Boss 15. “I’m sorry I had to make this announcement but do know his mom and dad and family are watching so please respect that. They are not on social much and it’s upsetting. The family only believes in spreading love,” read her first tweet.

She, “Please continuing trending because Bigg Boss has many more things and tasks coming up! Focus on trends not silly rumors. BB15 SHER KARAN.”

In her last tweet, she mentioned that Karan and Yogita are good friends and that it is technically no one’s business to bring someone else’s name in the picture.

Have a look.

I’m sorry I had to make this announcement but do know his mom and dad and family are watching so please respect that. They are not on social much and it’s upsetting. The family only believes in spreading love. — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) November 14, 2021

Please continuing trending because Bigg Boss has many more things and tasks coming up! Focus on trends not silly rumors. BB15 SHER KARAN — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) November 14, 2021

Just to clear the air Karan is very vocal about his relationships and she is just a really good friend. It’s technically no one’s business but to bring someone else’s name in the picture is wrong. Please be kind. — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) November 14, 2021

Credits: Koimoi