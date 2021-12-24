REVEALED: Chahatt Khanna finally opens up about her RELATIONSHIP STATUS with Rohan Gandotra!

MUMBAI: Chahatt Khanna’s personal life is much in the news recently.

There has been buzz for a while that Chahatt Khanna has been dating Rohan Gandotra. But Chahatt insists that they are just good friends.

She says, “I met Rohan a year ago for a project. Then we did three more projects together. Amid all this the two of us found a good friend in each other and thus we continued our work relationship. Today we are best friends. I am an entrepreneur also and it's been a year that he is a part of the business too. I have very few friends in the industry and he is one of them. Since we work together we are often seen hanging out with each other."

On Rohan’s birthday, Chahatt wished him calling him ‘Bobo’. Ask her about this, she says, "It is something in general that I use. I address my daughter and my pet dog also as Bobo sometimes. So it wasn't a special name for Rohan.”

CREDIT: TOI