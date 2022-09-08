Revealed! Charu Asopa finally breaks her silence over dropping her surname form social media

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa filed for divorce three years after their marriage in 2019, while the duo have a daughter named Ziana

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 12:18
Revealed! Charu Asopa finally breaks her silence over dropping her surname form social media

MUMBAI: Mere Angne Mein fame Charu Asopa has recently initiated the divorce process and amid this the actress has dropped Sen surname from her social media. However, telly actress Charu clarified the same and said that she added Sen to her profile name on social media from her social media profile, so the question of adding the same does not arise.

Also Read: MUST READ! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen hint at reconciliation, and these things prove it

Charu said, 'Itna sab kuchh ho raha hota hai toh surname add karna aur drop karna kisi ke dimaag mein nahi aata'.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev shared a loved-up picture of him with Charu on his Instagram page and left everyone surprised. Thereafter there was a strong buzz that Charu had added Sen to her profile name on social media.

A few days back, Rajeev even posted a video from his visit to Charu’s residence, where he spent quality time with his daughter Ziana. He even praised his estranged wife for taking good care of their daughter as she is suffering from hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Also Read: MUST READ! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen hint at reconciliation, and these things prove it

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen walked down the aisle in 2019 and since then the couple has been in news with their constant fights and divorce news. The two have been taking the legal route to part ways and this piece of news has left their fans shocked and upset.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Charu Asopa Mere Angne Mein Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Baalveer Diya Aur Baati Hum Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Rajeev Sen Vikram Betaal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 12:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Maddam Sir: Upcoming Confrontation! Karishma ready to teach a good lesson to Kareena
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Oops! Taapsee Pannu got massively trolled for her rude behaviour towards paparazzi, see reactions
MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu recently found herself embroiled in a controversy after the actress got involved in an argument...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Teamwork! Everyone ready to help Harshad in the stock market
MUMBAI:‘ Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Koffee With Karan Season 7: OMG! Sonam Kapoor trolls Arjun Kapoor; the actor reveals what name Malaika Arora’s name is stored on his phone and calls Sonam a mess
MUMBAI : Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
Pushpa Impossible: High Drama! Bapodra throws Pushpa and her family’s belongings out
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Actress Chahat Khanna was supposed to be a part of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
MUMBAI: The gorgeous Chahat Khanna who had wooed the audiences with her different versatile roles on screen and we...
Recent Stories
Oops! Taapsee Pannu got massively trolled for her rude behaviour towards paparazzi, see reactions
Oops! Taapsee Pannu got massively trolled for her rude behaviour towards paparazzi, see reactions
Latest Video