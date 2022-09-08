Revealed! Charu Asopa finally breaks her silence over dropping her surname form social media

MUMBAI: Mere Angne Mein fame Charu Asopa has recently initiated the divorce process and amid this the actress has dropped Sen surname from her social media. However, telly actress Charu clarified the same and said that she added Sen to her profile name on social media from her social media profile, so the question of adding the same does not arise.

Charu said, 'Itna sab kuchh ho raha hota hai toh surname add karna aur drop karna kisi ke dimaag mein nahi aata'.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev shared a loved-up picture of him with Charu on his Instagram page and left everyone surprised. Thereafter there was a strong buzz that Charu had added Sen to her profile name on social media.

A few days back, Rajeev even posted a video from his visit to Charu’s residence, where he spent quality time with his daughter Ziana. He even praised his estranged wife for taking good care of their daughter as she is suffering from hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen walked down the aisle in 2019 and since then the couple has been in news with their constant fights and divorce news. The two have been taking the legal route to part ways and this piece of news has left their fans shocked and upset.

