Revealed! Check out Mona Singh’s look from Pushpa Impossible as advocate Damini Mehra

MUMBAI: The new TV show Pushpa Impossible has imprinted itself in the audience’s hearts with its unique storyline and amazing star cast. It was earlier reported that actress Mona Singh is soon going to make a comeback on the small screen after a gap of 6 years with Pushpa Impossible.

Now the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actress' look from the show is out. Mona will be seen as a strong headed independent lawyer Damini Mehra.

Damini Mehra aka Mona Singh will help Pushpa fight her case against landlord Bapudra in the upcoming episodes.

The highly competent attorney Damini Mehra is well known for her high success rate and her equally high fees. After learning about Pushpa’s legal dispute against Bapudra regarding her lease agreements and defamation, she decides to help Pushpa fight the battle.

Pushpa had unknowingly helped Damini's daughter in the past; thus, she decides to reciprocate this act of kindness by taking any fees for the case.

Mona Singh, who is highly acclaimed for her work in 3 Idiots, Kya Hua Tera Vadaa, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, has amazed fans with her power-packed comeback in the TV show. Her entry is going to bring forth a lot more dramas and twists in the upcoming episodes.

