REVEALED: Chetna Pande and Rohan Mehra NOT contestants on Ace Of Space

MTV Ace Of Space 2 premiered last weekend. The show looked all the more grand with the line up of contestants and guests.



Two of the very popular contestants that entered the Ace Of Space 2 house were Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pandey. Their entry in the house stirred a lot of distress as both are pro in surrving such kind reality shows.



However, TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that the duo are not really participating in the show. They will actually be secret visitors who would leave the house this week.



But But But, their exit will invite a major twist in the show.



It’s not even a week and the show is all set with the twists and turns.



