REVEALED! Has Anuja planned her next target to take revenge against the Tripathi family in Imlie? 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie is working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.

The show has witnessed several twists and turns in the story.

Imlie and Aditya's life changed forever when they got married under crucial circumstances.

Well, Imlie has been constantly facing problems ever since the Tripathi family has come to know about her wedding with Aditya.

Meanwhile, Malini was heartbroken and her mother Anuja has made Imlie's life a living hell.

She wants everything perfect for her daughter and can go to any extent for it.

Imlie awaits many interesting twists and turns in the story in the future episode.

Well, we have an interesting insight as Vishwa Gulati who plays the role of Kunal has shared a video on his Instagram story.

It is a BTS video where Vishwa is seen asking Anuja aka Jyoti Gauba as to who is her next target in the Tripathi family.

Jyoti responds to Vishwa and says that it will be KC aka Kunal Chauhan.

We all know that Kunal and Malini are shown together on the show.

Well, Anuja seems to be planning to use Kunal against the Tripathi's to avenge them.

Do you think Kunal will fall into Anuja's trap? Will Malini let this happen? Will Anuja be successful in her plan? Tell us in the comments.

The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum.

Imlie is produced by Gul Khan under her production house 4 Lion Films.

Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles.

