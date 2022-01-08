Revealed! This is how Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna reacts to his exit rumours from the show

Television actor Gaurav Khanna portrays the role of Anuj in Star Plus popular show Anupamaa alongside Rupali Ganguly who plays the lead role of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show Anupamaa is the highly successful television show that storms the TRP charts each week. Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj Kapadia and his chemistry with Rupali Ganguly has been highly appreciated by the audience. However, there were rumours of the actor quitting the show, but recently Now, the actor broke his silence and said he is not quitting Anupamaa as he is 'fully committed to the show'.

Gaurav, was quoted saying as, "I will just say that I am completely dedicated to Anupamaa and I have full trust in Rajan Shahi’s version of Anuj. I am fully committed to the show."

"When the character was narrated to me, I knew this character was going to be different from what audiences have been watching on TV so far. That’s why Anuj Kapadia’s role became so dear to people,” he added.

Talking about his role in the show, the actor said, “I feel this show is different and I am lucky to be part of it. Once or twice in this lifetime does an actor get an opportunity to play an iconic role on TV and I am thankful for that."

Apart from Gaurav and Rupali, the show also features talented actors such as Sudhanshu Panday and Madalsa Sharma.

Credit: DNA 

Latest Video