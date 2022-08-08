Revealed! This is how Arslan Goni reacts to his wedding rumors with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Susanne Khan

MUMBAI: Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been dating for quite some time now. Arslan recently reacting to the reports of marrying Sussane soon said that he was quite surprised and amused by the news. Laughing it off, he added that he doesn't like talking about his personal life and said that he has no idea who has spoken about it. He in fact asked where these sources are coming in.

Arslan shared with Hindustan Times, that he doesn’t enjoy talking about his personal life even with his friends as there’s already a lot of chatter about Sussanne, who is also Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife. He added that his personal life is good, and so is his work life. At the same time, he is trying not to hide anything and he’s not answerable to anybody about the same.

When asked about his take on netizens reacting to his relationship, Arslan acknowledges that it comes with a peaceful feeling. “From the first speculation to the trollers to getting positive comments about my personal life, it comes with a peaceful feeling, where you know that people actually appreciate you… I sometimes go through the comments, and it is nice to see that nobody is throwing hate at us”.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan had earlier jetted off to California with Arslan for a nice vacation. On returning back to Mumbai, she shared a bundle of happy moments from the trip in a video montage.

