REVEALED! I am open to an arranged marriage but most guys look for domesticated girls, it’s difficult for me to live a lifestyle like that : Bigg Boss fame Mahekk Chahal

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss fame Mahekk Chahal is a successful, independent woman, however, Chahal says she finds it difficult to find the right man.

She says she is ready to take the plunge, however, she is waiting for the right guy. “I’m so ready to fall in love, but ladke milte hi nahi,” quips Chahal. Ask her the reason and she explains, “I travel so much, it’s very difficult to be with me. Most of the guys look for domesticated girls. It’s difficult for me to live a lifestyle like that. Meri kismat mein nahi likha hoga for now.”

Chahal has a list of traits she is looking for in her potential partner. The former Bigg Boss contestant shares, “I need a humble and simple guy, funny like me. I’m not looking for anybody, but if it happens, it happens. Guys come find me!!”

In the times of modern age love stories, Chahal admits she is open to arranged marriages. “I’m open to an arranged marriage. All the dating apps are new forms of arranged marriage. (So) I’m open to anything, bas shaadi hojaaye (laughs),” she says.

