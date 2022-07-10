Revealed! Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 all set to premiere on October 9th, will stream on Disney+Hotstar for 24 hours

MUMBAI : It is the moment all Bigg Boss Tamil fans have been waiting for and it is finally here. Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality TV shows across languages. The show’s Tamil version is all set to premiere on October 9th and will be streaming on the OTT platform for 24 hours.

South superstar Kamal Haasan will be hosting the show and the update about the show’s premier was shared by Vijay Television on their twitter handle where we can see the host making the official announcement of the same.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest news from the world of entertainment.

Also Read- 'Bigg Boss Tamil' spinoff 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' to get OTT release on Jan 30

While the Hindi version of Bigg Boss began on 1st October with host and Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the Tamil version is now here!

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 will begin from October 9th at 6 p.m. It will then be telecast on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday at 9:30 p.m onwards. Each episode will be an hour long while the weekend episodes with the host Kamal Haasan will be one and a half hour long.

The contestants of the show will include Myna Nandhini, Robert Master, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Vichitra, Maheswari Chanakyan, GP Muthu, Sherina, Ayshath Zeenath Beevi and VJ Archana.

Also Read- Interesting! The Kapil Sharma Show: Kamal Haasan and Kapil Sharma have a gala time discussing This hilarious incident from Kamal’s past

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.

Credit- India Today.