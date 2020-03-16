Revealed! Karan Johar expresses his desire to see THIS power couple on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, details inside

MUMBAI: Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 returns to TV after almost 5 years, and Karan Johar is excited to judge the tenth season of the show. However, recently the filmmaker expressed his desire to see television power couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash taking part in the dance reality show.

Also Read:

Shocking! Karan Johar opens up on two celebrities who will never be guests on his popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’

In a media interaction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director, when asked Karan about one celebrity couple he would like to see participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? Karan responds, “What about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash? They are the new happening couple.”

Meanwhile, the director also asserted that, “I keep it as real as possible because I have never gone according to a script. I have never been given a script. I can say that with assurance for Madhuri (Dixit), me, and Nora (Fatehi), we just shot the first episode and nothing was scripted.”

Also Read:

OMG! Times when Kapil Sharma made fun of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan show, Scroll down to know more

He further adds, “We were just told these are the contestants, this is what they have done before, and we just go with our feelings. Nobody is manufacturing lines, or saying what we don’t feel. We say what we feel. Sometimes because it’s a celebrity show, we have to sugar coat it at times.”

Credit: Pinkvilla