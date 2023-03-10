Revealed! Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan on one myth that people believe in about her, “...I’m always in a happy mood as if I cannot have a bad day”

Talking about the female lead of the show, Sumbul is known for her performance in Imlie and her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Meanwhile, her fan base keeps on expanding and they are all interested to know what’s happening in her life and career.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 13:24
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma.

Sumbul plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices just to get to the top and become a successful IAS Officer.

Talking about the female lead of the show, Sumbul is known for her performance in Imlie and her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Meanwhile, her fan base keeps on expanding and they are all interested to know what’s happening in her life and career.

Also read - Kavya- Ek Junoon Ek Jazna:Wah!Adiraj impressed by Kavya’s dismissal of Shubh’s illogical demand

With immense love from friends and fans, Sumbul has really come a long way. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she spilled the beans and gave some interesting insights.

What’s your favourite ‘Takiya Kalaam’?

‘Bhagg’. I love saying that.

What’s your go-to food and song?

I don’t eat a lot of fruits but I drink Anaar (Pomegranate) juice. Mishkat drinks it with me too. He loves everything that I eat. So things which were just made for me earlier are now also made for him. Everytime my assistant Shiva makes Anar ka juice for me, he makes it for Mishkat too, same thing with Coffee. Talking about songs, right now I’m listening to this song, ‘Khalasi’. It’s a Gujarati song so I don’t understand the meaning of it but I really like the music.

If not an actor, what would you be?

I would’ve been nothing.

What’s a job you think you would be disastrous at?

Being an IAS Officer.

What’s that one myth about you that people feel is true?

It’s that I’m always in a happy mood as if I cannot have a bad day. I can have a bad day. It’s humanly impossible to be happy all the time.

If you were put in a time machine, where would you like to go?

Nowhere. Why will I go? Where will I even go to travel in a time machine?

What’s a habit you wish to get rid of?

A lot of them. Actually there’s just this one, which is not sleeping on time. I don’t sleep on time and it’s really irritating.

What would be your dating app bio?

“Long drive pe chal, chal, chal”. It’s a song and I really love long drives.

Also read - Kavya: Wow! Kavya and Adhiraj meet, nok-jhok begins

This was our conversation with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Show us your love for her, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Sumbul Fahmaan Khan Imlie Star Plus Bigg Boss big boss 16 Kavya Kavya ek jazba ek junoon Mishkat Varma TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 13:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Here’s side of Khatron ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant and actor Sheezan Khan that you don’t want to miss, check it out
MUMBAI :Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Pukhraj Ji gets closer to identifying the voice behind the crimes
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Major Drama! Rohan threatens Veer of obtaining Shikhar’s custody at any cost
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
EXCLUSIVE! Astha Agarwal shares beautiful memories from the sets of Imlie, shares a heartwarming message for her co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan, says, ''She is a super talented girl who knows her game very well''
MUMBAI : Astha Agarwal is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Deepti's infertility revealed in front of Pushpa
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Vanshaj: Oh No! Bhoomi hesitate to transfer Yuvika to Mahajan hospital
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Navya Nanda
Trolled! "She is running as if she has to catch a local train" netizens troll Navya Nanda for her ramp walk
Latest Video
Related Stories
sheezan
Hilarious! Here’s side of Khatron ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant and actor Sheezan Khan that you don’t want to miss, check it out
Astha Agarwal
EXCLUSIVE! Astha Agarwal shares beautiful memories from the sets of Imlie, shares a heartwarming message for her co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan, says, ''She is a super talented girl who knows her game very well''
uorfi
Congratulations! Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed finally engaged?
INDIA'S BEST
India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Samarpan Lama reveals what he would do with the prize money of Rs. 15 lakhs and talks about his most memorable moment in the show
Saavi Ki Savaari
Eye-Opener! Saavi Ki Savaari actress Fenil Umrigar on a social media trend she doesn’t approve of, “I don’t feel it’s right to peep into another actor’s life to know what’s going on there.”
Minal Bal
EXCLUSIVE! Minal Bal opens up on being a part of Lagnachi Bedi which was a Marathi remake of GHKKPM's first season; reveals why she took up this role and much more