REVEALED: The launch date and timings of Colors’ Barrister Babu!

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions' next on Colors' titled Barrister Babu.

It has just been a while that we reported about actor Ashish Kaul bagging the show.

Now, TellyChakkar.com has laid its hand on an exclusive information about the launch date and time slot of Colors’ Barrister Babu.

According to our sources, Barrister Babu will premiere from 11 February 2020 at 8:30pm. The show will replace Swastik Productions’ Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush.

Barrister Babu is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. It revolves around child female lead (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) who gets married in her childhood to a grown-up boy (played by Pravisht Mishra). Later, with the show progressing, boy makes sure the girl gets proper education and become a barrister.

Apart from Aurra and Pravisht, actors like Arina Dey, Pallavi Mukherjee, Dev Aditya, Madhusree Sharma and ranali Rathod will also be seen in the project with pivotal roles.

