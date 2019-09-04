Revealed: Launch dates of Dance Plus 5 and MasterChef India 6

MUMBAI: Star Plus will soon launch the new seasons of its popular non-fiction shows Dance Plus and MasterChef India.

Dance reality show Dance Plus will be back with season 5, while cooking-based competitive reality television series MasterChef India will return with season 6.



TellyChakkar has an update on both the shows for our avid readers.

According to our sources, Dance Plus 5 will be launched on 9th November, taking the time slot of 8 PM, while MasterChef 6 will go on air from 30th November at 9.30 PM.



Dance Plus 5 will once again feature choreographer, actor, and film director Remo D’Souza as the super judge.

As per media reports, Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has been finalized as the face of MasterChef India Season 6.

TellyChakkar will soon be back with more updates on the show.