REVEALED! Naagin 6's Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal's SURPRISING Lip care routine will leave you shocked

In the future storyline we will see that a serial killer who will be any random guy, shown in the show, would make his all efforts to kill someone during the special screening of Ek Villain returns in the show.

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

As earlier reported, we exclusively learnt that the team of the film Ek Villain Returns would be soon gracing the sets. There would be an integration episode and the upcoming track would be amazing to see with its twists and turns which will be brought by them in the lives of Rishabh-Shakti, Pratha – Kiara, Urvashi, and more.

We exclusively revealed that in the future storyline we will see that a serial killer who will be any random guy, shown in the show, would make his all efforts to kill someone during the special screening of Ek Villain returns in the show.

Now, we have come across an interesting fact about Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal that he uses Baby lips and when asked about it he revealed that he uses lip balm because he is a baby himself too. Isn't that just too cute to handle, who wouldn't want to pamper the charming Simba? 

