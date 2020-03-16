Revealed! Nikki Tamboli finally breaks her silence on refusing to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI: After her successful stint on Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli is flooded with work. From music videos to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nikki has had a lot on her plate. She is now waiting to make her Bollywood debut and has already declined many film offers coming her way. Amid her busy schedule, Nikki turned down the upcoming reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

She revealed that she has turned down the upcoming reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 since she wants to explore new opportunities in films and OTT space. "Right now I want to explore other things than reality shows. I am reading a lot of scripts for OTT projects and films. So, I thought this year I should give a break to reality shows and explore different things,” she said.

Nikki said that she likes Bollywood masala films and she is currently waiting for the right opportunity to make her acting debut. "I have many offers but I want something different and grand opposite of a good actor. I am just waiting for the right opportunity to bang on. I don’t want to do anything in haste. I believe slow and steady wins the race,” she added.

