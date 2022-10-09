Revealed! Popular comedian Gaurav Dubey will play a female character in The Kapil Sharma Show? Here is what we know

After Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover, popular comedian Gaurav Dubey to play the role of Sumona Chakravarti’s mother and Kappu aka Kapil Sharma’s mother-in-law in the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 12:10
Revealed! Popular comedian Gaurav Dubey will play a female character in The Kapil Sharma Show? Here is what we know

MUMBAI : One of India’s favourite comedy shows The Kapil Sharma Show is returning back with another season. The promo of the show is out already, however, what caught everyone’s attention is Kapil Sharma aka Kappu mother-in-law.

The character will be played by popular comedian Gaurav Dubey. Gaurav, who is famous for mimicry, will play the character of Roopmati.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show - Wow! Sidharth Sagar shares a throwback picture with Archana Puran Singh

He can be seen wearing a colourful sari, vermilion, mangalsutra, bangle, big bindi and lipstick in the promo. No one can recognize him after seeing him in this avatar. Earlier, Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Krishna Abhishek, Kaku Sharda have played female characters in Kapil Sharma’s show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gaurav Dubey (@the_gaurav_dubey)

Also Read: SURPRISING! 6 comedians who bid adieu to The Kapil Sharma Show and fans want them to come back

Recently, Krushna Abhishek opened up about his equation with Kapil Sharma and cleared that TKSS is his show as well. Krushna was spotted taking Lord Ganesha home, and while interacting with paparazzi, he said, "Kapil and I are going together to Australia tonight. Pata nahi kya afvayein hai. There are no issues between us. I love him and he loves me. Mera bhi show hai woh... I will be back again.”

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will air from September 10, Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony.

Credit: DNA
    
 

Television Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show Kiku Sharda Sumona Chakravarti Gaurav Dubey Krushna Abhishek Archana Puran Singh Roopmati Sidharth Sagar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 12:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super! 5 Remedies to Battle dandruff as its allied season awaits its advent
MUMBAI:  Winter is Coming! If not so dramatically soon, soon enough. And as winter arrives, we are all too familiar...
Aww! Nakuul Mehta shares an adorable selfie with wife Jankee, Drishti Dhami reacts
MUMBAI : Television actor Nakuul Mehta shared a lovely selfie with his wife Jankee Parekh on Instagram on Friday. The...
Exclusive! “I really love the fashion sense of Gigi Hadid,” says Bigg Boss 15 fame Donal Bisht on her thoughts on fashion
MUMBAI: Actress Donal Bisht needs no introduction. She is one of the actresses who hold a special place in everyone’s...
Wonderful! Kartik Aaryan to romance Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in Aashiqui 3? Here is the truth
MUMBAI : The makers of Aashiqui 3 have not yet finalised any actress and a clarification was sent out to the media, too...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : OMG! Gashmeer Mahajani and Amruta Khanvilkar to have a face-off on the show?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Big Scoop! Beloved talk show Koffee With Karan to get a season 8, Check out host Karan Johar’s response
MUMBAI: Koffee With Karan season 7 is still on-air and talks about the next season have made rounds already. The 7th...
Recent Stories
Wonderful! Kartik Aaryan to romance Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in Aashiqui 3? Here is the truth
Wonderful! Kartik Aaryan to romance Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in Aashiqui 3? Here is the truth
Latest Video