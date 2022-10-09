Revealed! Popular comedian Gaurav Dubey will play a female character in The Kapil Sharma Show? Here is what we know

MUMBAI : One of India’s favourite comedy shows The Kapil Sharma Show is returning back with another season. The promo of the show is out already, however, what caught everyone’s attention is Kapil Sharma aka Kappu mother-in-law.

The character will be played by popular comedian Gaurav Dubey. Gaurav, who is famous for mimicry, will play the character of Roopmati.

He can be seen wearing a colourful sari, vermilion, mangalsutra, bangle, big bindi and lipstick in the promo. No one can recognize him after seeing him in this avatar. Earlier, Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Krishna Abhishek, Kaku Sharda have played female characters in Kapil Sharma’s show.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek opened up about his equation with Kapil Sharma and cleared that TKSS is his show as well. Krushna was spotted taking Lord Ganesha home, and while interacting with paparazzi, he said, "Kapil and I are going together to Australia tonight. Pata nahi kya afvayein hai. There are no issues between us. I love him and he loves me. Mera bhi show hai woh... I will be back again.”

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will air from September 10, Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony.

Credit: DNA



