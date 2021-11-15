Revealed! Reality star Ramiz King to come up with 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' season 2 with some unique feature

MUMBAI: Reality show star Ramiz King would soon launch the second season of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' following the first season hosted by Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. While the show didn't catch on as expected owing to COVID crisis, we now hear that actor and reality show star Ramiz King will be bringing back the show.

Ramiz King in a brief conversation to TOI said, "I've closely watched the first season of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' and I was impressed by it, and also instantly saw great potential in it. Although the 'Swayamwar' concept isn't new, I plan on giving the show my own special touch, keeping in mind the needs and interests of the Indian audience."

He further adds, "In my opinion it's a great investment, and I can't wait to have the show up and running on the television screens once again".

Ramiz seems to be very much interested in reviving the show, and has full faith in the show’s concept. As per the reports, the reality star will be investing 1.8 Crore in the making of the second season. His inspiration is to be the Aussie ‘bachelor’ this time with many twists and turns.

