Revealed! Shaheer Sheikh denied rumours of being responsible for wrapping up of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

MUMBAI: Following the success of first and second season of Sony tv show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise bhi 3 was on air on July 12, but somehow the show didn’t garner TRPs and viewers were actually disappointed with storyline, due to which the makers are compelled to wrap up the show very soon.

In the recent past Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Sonakshi expressed her disappointment over the content while taking an exit from the show. Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh too reacted on the same and said that the entire cast tried to give their best but somehow couldn’t meet viewer’s expectation.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi to WRAP UP shoot on THIS Date

There were rumours doing the rounds that the show wrapped up because Shaheer was giving away more time to music videos. and other projects. Denying the rumour, he said, “I want to clarify that shooting for a music video takes a day. I was committed to shoot for around 24 days every month and I gave it even more than that. People should not jump to any conclusions. I was fully committed and focused on giving this my best. It’s a great brand and team.”

‘I agree that the third season fell short of people's expectations, but we all tried to make it work and gave it our best. The storylines were also changed and everyone in the team gave their 100 per cent to it,’ he added.

Also Read: BREAKING! Erica Fernandes FINALLY opens up about her EXIT from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 as she bids an EMOTIONAL adieu to the show

Shaheer now plans to spend quality time with family. He said, “I have been working for many months and want to spend time with my family now.”

Credit: ETimes