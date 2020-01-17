Revealed: Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer’s launch date!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 11 is nearing to its grand finale. This season it is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Indian Idol will air its grand finale episode on 22 February and will be replaced by new dance reality show titled India’s Best Dancer from 29 February.

India's Best Dancers will be hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and will be judged by Maliaka Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terrence Lewis. The show will provide a platform to talent above the age of 15. The auditions are going on in full swing. Also, it will have 12 mentors from the dancing fraternity to groom the talent that gets selected in the show.