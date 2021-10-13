Revealed! Srishty Rode’s WITTY reply to a fan on Instagram grabbed the attention of the people

MUMBAI: TV actress Srishty Rode is a regular social media user and she often entertains her fans with fabulous pictures and videos of her. Earlier today, Srishty hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and the actress received a good response from her fans. However, it was a question related to Rubina Dilaik that caught our attention.

A fan asked Rode if she had a ‘fight’ with Rubina Dilaik and if they were friends. “Heard that you and Rubina had a fight and you are not friends,” the fan asked.

Srishty Rode seemed to have had a fun time reading the question and she had a witty reply to the question. She said, ‘Yes we are enemies now! Haina?’ Srishty even shared a beautiful picture with Rubina and tagged her.

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla share a close bond with Srishty. They have known each other for quite a long time now. Rubina and Abhinav were seen having a really fun gala time at Srishty Rode’s birthday pool party celebrations.

Srishty celebrated her 30th birthday on September 24 with her closest friends from the television industry.

Srishty Rode is known for shows like ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Saraswatichandra’, and her stint in Bigg Boss 12 raised her popularity amongst the audience.

