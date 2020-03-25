Revealed! The reason why Shehnaaz unfollowed Vikas Gupta is...

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz has became a popular and a known face in the television industry.

Vikas Gupta, who is called as the mastermind of this game, had the house during the last season. He was always a fan of Sidnaaz and infact, also supported Sidharth.

Vikas shared a special bond with Shehnaaz but then there were rumours doing the rounds that two had a fall out and are not in talking terms.

Now, the fans have shared the reason why they might not be in talking terms. Apparently, it seems that Vikas is making a webseries and he will be casting Sidharth. And seems like Shehnaaz is upset because Vikas didn’t cast her opposite Sidharth.

Though there is no confirmation about the same, the fans have assumed that this could be the reason.