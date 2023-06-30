Revealed on the Stage of India’s Best Dancer - Kushal Tandon's Childhood Crush and Shivangi Joshi's Dance Dreams

Kushal Tandon

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown format “India's Best Dancer 3” will bring audiences an unforgettable "Baarish Special episode." Brace yourselves for an evening filled with mesmerizing performances that will make everyone relive their childhood days and the innocent memories associated with this season. The stars of the highly anticipated show "Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka” - Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon will also grace the episode and the duo will share some unexpected revelations that will leave you surprised.  

In an amusing and intriguing turn of events, Kushal Tandon, known for his charisma and talent, made a bold confession during the show. During a lighthearted banter, he revealed that Judge Sonali Bendre happened to be his childhood crush. On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi, a name synonymous with grace and versatility, will share her passion for dance along with a heartfelt story about her journey as an aspiring dancer. She shared, “I used to attend dance workshops conducted by the Terence Lewis Academy and I can’t help but remember my experience auditioning for a popular dance reality show, that was judged by Geeta Ma’am and Terence Sir.” 

However, despite her undeniable talent, Shivangi's dance journey came to an end as she was not selected by the discerning judges, and she recalled this incident on the stage of India’s Best Dancer with mixed emotions. Furthermore. both Kushal and Shivangi were enthralled by the amazing talent that they witnessed on stage, especially the acts of contestants Samarpan and Shivam. Also, in a fun moment - Shivam had the chance to woo Shivangi in a cute date set up on stage, celebrating the monsoons. 

Don't miss this captivating episode of India's Best Dancer 3, at 8 p.m., exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television.

Terence Lewis Sonali Bendre India's Best Dancer 3 Sony Entertainment Television Shivangi Joshi Kushal Tandon TellyChakkar
