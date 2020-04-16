Revealed! The true feelings of Siddarth for Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television and one of the reasons why the show was so successful was because of the content that the contestants gave to the show.

Every year in the Bigg Boss house there is a couple that connects with the audience, and this year it was Sidnaaz that ruled the hearts of the audience.

Siddarth and Shehnaaz’s pair was loved by the audience, that till today they miss seeing their pair together. Though the re-run of the show began it took time for Shehnaaz and Siddarth to connect.

Their relationship was special in many ways as they used to fight, and then patch up also, and whenever they had problems and we're not talking to each other, the fans started to trend the hashtag #wewantsidnaaz back.

Now we came across a fan-made video where the fans have taken the stills from their music video and Bigg Boss house and matched it to the beautiful poem from Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

What’s special about the video is that the clippings are the exact match to the lines from the movie and every word seems to be defining their feelings.

Fans have commented that this is the true feelings of Siddarth and yes, there is a reason why he is unable to express his love.

While some have said that their pair is made in heaven and there can never be another Sidnaaz.

Post Bigg Boss Siddarth and Shehnaaz had appeared in a music video together which broke a few records in the viewership of the video.

There is no doubt that the two make a wonderful couple and the audience can’t get enough of them.

