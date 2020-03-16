Revealed! This is what Jasmin Bhasin has to say about her wedding rumours with boyfriend Aly Goni

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni give us major love goals with their on-point chemistry. Recently, Jasmin spoke her heart out about her relationship with beau Aly. The diva said that she is currently in a happy relationship with her boyfriend Aly and also spoke about her marriage plans.

Jasmin and Aly are head over heels in love with each other and their bond has grown stronger with each passing day. Jasmin revealed that the two have no marriage plans yet. She said that their relationship is going really well and the two are busy with their work. Jasmin said that they are being each other's strength to do better in life and have no marriage plans as of now. Jasmin said, 'We want to do right now is work and make our dreams come true.'

In the recent past, the telly couple launched their Youtube channel and also surprised their fans by bringing home a swanky new car.

On the work front, Jasmine finished the shooting for the Punjabi movie Honeymoon, where she is paired opposite Gippy Grewal. On the other hand, Aly was last seen in Bigg Boss 14.

Credit: BollywoodLife