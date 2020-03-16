Revealed! This is why Archana Puran Singh on not going on the US tour with Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors. Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The Kapil Sharma Show recently welcomed Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, and Divya Khosla Kumar as guests. While the three had a whale of a time with Kapil, the comedian also made sure to pull Archana's leg.

Kapil joked the team is going to the US without Archana Puran Singh. Reacting to it, Archana said, "Mein khud ke paise ki ticket le kar jaati hun. Mein producer ke kharche par ya sponsor ke kharche par mujhe jaane ki zarurat nahi hai."

Kapil asked, "Toh yeh show mei khud ke paise laga ke baithi ho aap?" Archana replied that she earns from the show and then spends the money to travel. Kapil jokes they earn from everywhere possible. Kapil wasn't spared either. Guru Randhawa revealed that he learnt from the comedian about how to get payment for shows. He said, "Toh jaise yeh aate nahi hai show pe jab tak inke account paise reflect nahi hote, main bhi waise karta hun."

Kapil asked in a serious tone if this is the kind of talk about him that's doing the rounds.

Have a look.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Aww! Ranbir saves Prachi from getting arrested, Rhea and Aliya get shocked!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI