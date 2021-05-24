Revealed! This is why Jijaji Chhat Per Koii Hai actress Hiba Nawab can't wear bikini and show cleavage

MUMBAI: Hiba Nawab is one of the most popular television actresses.

The Jijaji Chhat Per Koii Hai fame is currently in her hometown Bareilly as her show has gone on an indefinite halt due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview, the actress has opened up about her choice of clothing and why she can’t wear provocative clothes like bikinis. The actress has also said that she wants to work in a web series but is ‘uncomfortable’ with intimate scenes. The actress says that she belongs to a Muslim family and has a different culture. The actress shares that she is opposing the culture a lot and doesn’t want to push it even further. She said while speaking to ETimes, “This is my decision along with my family’s.”

ALSO READ: I am eager to get back to work, says Jijaji Chhat Par Koii Hai actress Hiba Nawab

Further, Hiba Nawab said that even now at times her family is not okay with her dressing in a certain way and wants her to dress differently. “But I have been a little rebellious and don’t want to hurt their sentiments further. They are very understanding and supportive. But I don’t want to wear a bikini, showing cleavage and all,” she said adding that the decision is hers and there’s no conflict.

The actress has said that she wants to be part of a web series but is not comfortable exposing herself or doing bold scenes. “I do get calls and the moment I ask if there are any kissing or intimate scenes, they say yes,” she said adding that her family is not in favour of it and she is also not comfortable.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jijaji Chhat Per Hai fame Hiba Nawab on her STRUGGLING days, lockdown routine in Bareilly and more…

CREDIT: DNAINDIA